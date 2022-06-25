David Koch Says Ken Hinkley Will Remain At Port Adelaide In 2023

Port Adelaide CEO David Koch joined Dead Set Legends Adelaide to chat about how his club has performed this year, where coach Ken Hinkley stands at the club, and his thoughts on a Tasmanian team.

Koch confirmed that Kinkley will remain at the club in 2023.

"He's contracted for next year, so there's really no discussion about it," Koch said on Dead Set Legends with Tom Rockliff, Callum Ferguson and Thommo.

"Footy clubs start to worry about coaching and coachiong groups when there's fighting amongst players and coaches or there is a lack of support for eachother.

"There is not one iota of that."

When asked about what his thoughts are on a Tasmanian team, Koch expressed he was in favour of the right decision at the time of a potential deal.

"I am completely open minded to Tasmania getting a licence in the AFL.. and I'll make a decision based on the deal when it's done."

LISTEN TOP THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH DAVID KOCH HERE: