David Koch Says Port Adelaide Magpies Could Leave The SANFL Competition

Port Adelaide CEO David Koch said on Roo, Ditts & Loz for Breaktast this morning that the Power’s reservers team, Port Adelaide Magpies, could leave the SANFL.

"There’s always talk of national reserves comps coming out," Kochie said.

"We play under much stricter rules, as everyone would know, in the SANFL, than any other SANFL club, the Crows and ourselves.

"We’ve got to assess whether those rules allow us to develop our players the way that we want them to, and there’s, I think, question marks over that."

Kochie also discussed the economy, Port’s prison bars guernsey and more.

