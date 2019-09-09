David Lloyd Leaves Everyone In Stitches Explaining How To Put A Grip On A Cricket Bat

Cricket commentator David Lloyd left Triple M's Hot Breakfast in stitches with his magical - and innuendo-laden - commentary of how to put a grip on a cricket bat.

Bumble was watching someone attempt to put a grip on a cricket bat during the fourth Ashes Test when he decided to commentate it.

The result was brilliant!

"You've got to know how to put one of these rubbers on," he said.

"Pull it down. Rub it up. Give it a good rub.

"You should have a bit of tape 'round the bottom! Do you remember?"

Even Isa Guha chimed in!

"He's had a lot of practice at that, Bumble!" she laughed.

BUMBLE'S BRILLIANT COMMENTARY:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Hot Breakfast and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.