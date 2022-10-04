David Pocock Awarded Athlete Of The Year At Inaugural Sport Awards

Former Australian Rugby Union captain David Pocock has encouraged others to “get involved” when it came to climate change after winning the BBC’s Green Sport Award Athlete of the Year.

Mr Pocock, who is now the ACT senator, was recognised in the inaugural awards for his work in the category which highlighted athletes who “advocated for, raised awareness of, or instigated action on environmental and/or climate change issues in the past 12 months.”

“On climate change, I’d probably say to people get involved,” he told the BBC.

“Rather than getting cynical and checking out, get involved, find people in your school, in your neighbourhood who are interested in doing something.

“Act locally, but then also push your local politicians and your national politicians to get going.”

The 34-year-old was nominated for his working leading The Cool Down initiative, which resulted in over 300 athletes writing an open letter the Australian Government encouraging bolder action.

He also supports several climate and sustainable agriculture campaigns and organisations in Australia and Zimbabwe.

Other nominees for the award were Pat Cummins, Chris Dickerson, Sarah Hanffou, and Hannah Mills.

