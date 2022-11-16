David Riccio's BIG Update On John Bateman's Move To The Wests Tigers

Tim Sheens & Benji Marshall have already made big moves in the player movement market as they look to turn the Wests Tigers fortunes around.

Apisai Koroisau, Isaiah Papali'i, Charlie Staines & David Klemmer are all fresh faces around Concord but is there room for one more?

Daily Telegraph's David Riccio shared an update on John Bateman's potential return to the NRL.

Riccio also revealed Kalyn Ponga's move to five-eighth might already be dead in the water; hear the full chat below.