David Riccio's BIG Update On Liam Martin's Future At The Penrith Panthers Amid Salary Cap Squeeze

Article heading image for David Riccio's BIG Update On Liam Martin's Future At The Penrith Panthers Amid Salary Cap Squeeze

Getty Images

Triple M & Daily Telegraph's David Riccio has shared a big update on the club future of Liam Martin. 

The Blues forward is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 with two clubs already circling.

Riccio also revealed the key Dragons forward who is set to depart the club amidst the club's salary cap squeeze; hear the full chat below.

9 hours ago

