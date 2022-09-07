David Riccio's Latest Update On Cameron Murray's Fitness Ahead Of Roosters' Finals Clash
David Riccio has provided the latest update on the fitness of Rabbitohs captain Cameron Murray.
Murray was named to start despite copping his second category 1 concussion of the season.
The 24-year-old has a few more hurdles to overcome before taking the field on Sunday.
Riccio joined Triple M Breakfast on Thursday with all the details.
