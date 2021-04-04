David Teague Defends Patrick Cripps And Reveals Injury Niggle

On The Sunday Rub

Article heading image for David Teague Defends Patrick Cripps And Reveals Injury Niggle

Carlton coach David Teague has defended his captain Patrick Cripps in a pre-game interview with the Sunday Rub, following reports that the Blues are playing him when injured.

LISTEN HERE: 

"If he was flying they'd still be talking about him, but they'd be saying 'his dollars are going up'... We feel really confident that today he'll come out and play his role for the side." Teague explained.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy! 

4 April 2021

Carlton Blues
Patrick Cripps
David Teague
Listen Live!
Carlton Blues
Patrick Cripps
David Teague
Carlton Blues
Patrick Cripps
David Teague
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs