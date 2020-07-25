David Teague Reveals Harry McKay's Covid Test Complications

Carlton coach David Teague joined the Saturday Rub this afternoon ahead of the Blues clash with North Melbourne.

Teague told us that Harry McKay had been central to a Covid test complication during the week which interrupted his preparation for today's game.

McKay is a late out for Carlton with a minor knee complaint after having to train away from the main group.

Teague clarified that the test is all clear, but explained exactly what happened.

LISTEN HERE:

Teague said that the result of McKay's test weren't sent through with all the other results, so McKay was forced to isolate from the rest of the team in their Hub.

Catch the best bits from Triple M Footy!