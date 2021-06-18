Dawesville Fire Sparked By Kids Playing With A Lighter

Emergency crews were called to a house engulfed in flames in Dawesville on Thursday night around 8:30pm.

According to fire authorities the accidental blaze which destroyed the home in Albany Drive was caused by children who'd been playing with a lighter.

The tragedy comes as a timely reminder to check smoke alarms in homes and prepare an escape plan.

Reducing the risk of fire also means never leaving children unattended with candles, matches or lighters.

