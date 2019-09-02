Daylight Robbery in Blacks Beach

While the resident of a home on Cavanagh Drive, Blacks Beach was absent between 10am and 1pm on September 2, a burglar has gained entry inside the home via an unlocked back door.

All four bedrooms were entered and a messy search has been conducted throughout.

Cash and a spare car key have been stolen.

The burglar has exited the house and left the area through the garage door.

As this is a residential area and the burglary took place during the day, it is possible that someone may have witnessed suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

Police encourage all residents to ensure that their home is fully secured while it is unattended, even during daylight hours.

If you witness any suspicious activity, regardless of the time of day, please report the matter promptly to police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901710907