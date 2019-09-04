Dayne Beams Hospitalised After Reaction To Pain Medication

Collingwood's Dayne Beams has been admitted to a Melbourne hospital after suffering a reaction to pain medication.

The club released a statement on Wednesday saying Beams was admitted to hospital as "part of his ongoing treatment plan".

Beams hasn't played since round 11, needing surgery on hip and shoulder problems, and took leave from football in July.

COLLINGWOOD STATEMENT:

"Dayne continues to meet the challenges he's been open about with the assistance of his family, medical professionals and Collingwood.

“He was admitted to a Melbourne hospital on Wednesday as a part of his ongoing treatment program.

“Dayne and his family thank everyone for respecting his privacy.”