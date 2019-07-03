Dayne Beams Takes Indefinite Leave To Deal With Mental Health

Collingwood star Dayne Beams will take indefinite leave from the game to deal with his mental health.

COLLINGWOOD STATEMENT:

Collingwood midfielder Dayne Beams has taken indefinite leave from the football program to focus on his mental health.

Beams intends to return to the game but will not do so until he has dealt with his mental health issues and is confident that he can once again dedicate himself to football.

“I have been on the record in the past about the battles I have fought. Right now, I need to step away and regather myself,” Beams said.

“I hope people will understand that this is something I need to do for myself and, importantly, my family. Our wellbeing is the highest priority.”

Neither Collingwood nor Beams will be making further comment and trust that the privacy of Dayne and his family will be respected.