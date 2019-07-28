Dayne Beams To Return To Collingwood Tomorrow

Collingwood has today revealed that star midfielder Dayne Beams will return to the Holden Centre tomorrow.

Beams stepped away from footy last month to focus on his mental health.

The club stated that it is unknown when Beams will be available for selection again.

Beams is set to speak on his leave once he has settled back into the AFL program and in the mean time the club has asked for everybody to respect his privacy.

