Dayne Zorko On The Lions' Huge Win And The Petty-McCarthy Incident

Lions captain Dayne Zorko joined Dead Set Legends Adelaide fresh off his side's thrilling win over the Demons to book their spot in a preliminary final.

It was Brisbane's first win at the MCG since 2014.

He addressed the interactions with Harrison Petty which have stemmed back to Round 23 and flared up at times again in front of 60,000 people last night.

“It’s just sledging, isn’t it?”

“I can’t thank the boys and the club enough for their support.”

He also gave us an insight into an exchange between Petty and Linc McCarthy during the game.

“He was giving it to Linc a fair bit before hand of that.”

Zorko spoke through the performance of Jarrod Berry in the Lions' come-from-behind win.

“We know Melbourne is such a fast starting… we knew we had to be in the fight. The fact we were only 22 points down at halftime, we still had a really strong belief.”

“Our pressure went absolutely through the roof… from there, we were able to get out game style going.”

