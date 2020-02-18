Castelli Estate Winery Denmark will be hosting the Days of Summer concert over the labor day weekend.

Set on the idyllic slopes of Mount Shadforth, a short five minute drive from the Denmark's town centre, the audience will be able to relax on picnic rugs and enjoy award-winning Castelli Estate wine and a picnic as the sun disappears into the horizon.

Once darkness sets in and our stage lights up as the audience will be captivated by Jebediah, British India, Gyroscope, Body Jar and Dalas Crane .



Tickets are on sale now don't miss out!

Ticketmaster.com.au