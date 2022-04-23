Dead Set Legends Deep Dive On Essendon

Ahead of their Anzac Day clash with Collingwood, the Melbourne Dead Set Legends have taken a deep dive into Essendon's form in 2022.

With just a solitary victory in their first five games of 2022, Joey Montagna and Jay Clark have questioned where the Bombers are at after their finals appearance last year.

"What is Essendon's brand?" Jay questioned.

"They look a mile off it," Joey said. “At the moment, they have lost their want and desire to defend, and that is making everything look bad.”

However, Joey is keeping some faith in the Dons despite their start- listen to the full chat in the player above.

