Joey, Jay-Z and Kath put North Melbourne's player development and veterans under the microscope on Triple M's Dead Set Legends.

North got smashed by Freo to the tune of 78 points on Friday night.

Youngsters Paul Curtis, Jason Horne-Francis and Tarryn Thomas were the top three pressure players for the Roos, and Joey thinks the veterans of the playing group need to stand up.

LISTEN HERE:

BEST OF TRIPLE M: