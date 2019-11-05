Deadline for Mildura Mayoral contest

Nominations are submitted tonight

Article heading image for Deadline for Mildura Mayoral contest
Post

By 6pm tonight Mildura Rural City Councillors may have appointed a new Mayor and Deputy mayor.

A Special Council Meeting's being held from half past five - to determine who will lead the chamber into 2020.

Simon Clemence has been Mayor for the past year - and will reveal at the meeting whether he wants to seek a second term.

Councillors Jason Modica and Min Poole are expected to provide a contest, in spite of what decision Mayor Clemence makes.

5 November 2019

Council
Mayor
Deputy Mayor
Mildura Rural City Council
Listen Live!
Council
Mayor
Deputy Mayor
Mildura Rural City Council
Council
Mayor
Deputy Mayor
Mildura Rural City Council
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs