Deadly Days, Record Cases & Complacency Plaguing Australia

The top end has recorded its deadliest day of the pandemic, while the west has reported it highest daily tally.

The grim news was also accompanied by revelations that the Northern Territory has recorded more than 1000 cases, while Western Australia clocked over 100.

Concerns over the escalating spread of the Omicron strain, has the NT government urging people to “keep calm and carry on”, while an obvious lack of "urgency" in the west is perpetuating the cycle of "complacency".

"The McGowan Government are yet to come clean on the Omicron modelling amidst a chorus of concerns raised by health professionals regarding the impact that this could have on our most vulnerable," Opposition spokeswoman for health Libby Mettam said.

Meantime, hospital admissions in the Territory are on the rise, with doctors concerned about the knock-on effects for primary care.

Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance Northern Territory CEO John Paterson warned last week that "complacency and overly optimistic assurances present a real risk of avoidable adverse consequences’’.

If left unaddressed, accumulated pressure on health systems, could result in a dire situation, as so clearly demonstrated in NSW earlier this week, with nurses and health care workers striking over staffing shortages and pay.

NSW Nurses and Midwives Association general secretary Brett Holmes said although they don't encourage industrial action, particularly during a pandemic, "the status quo can’t continue”.

“We can’t return to pre-Covid-19 staffing levels when we were already in crisis.” - Brett Holmes

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 128 (115 local)

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 0/0

Northern Territory

New cases: 1,050

Covid-related deaths: three

Hospital and ICU admissions: 143 / 25

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 594

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 48 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 6,596

Covid-related deaths: 12

Hospital and ICU admissions: 432 / 34

New South Wales

New cases: 10,463

Covid-related deaths: 27

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,478 / 92

Victoria

New cases: 8,149

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 397 / 68

South Australia

New cases: 1,624

Covid-related deaths: four

Hospital and ICU admissions: 227 / 19

Tasmania

New cases: 408

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 12 / 1

