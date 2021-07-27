Dean Street Outdoor Recreation Area Gets Five Month Trial

Albury council has voted unanimously in favour of an outdoor recreation area along Dean Street.

The area will see street furniture extended onto the road outside Hapi and Zen X restaurants near David Street.

Mayor Kevin Mack says that businesses owners were as receptive to the idea as council had been.

“We did a very complex engagement with the CBD shop owners, and that particular group decided they wanted to do it, it wasn’t just done on the basis of us just coming up with an idea and saying ‘let’s do it’. We will see what happens, if it’s popular we will see what we can do in other areas of Albury.”

The plan is tipped to be a positive step to help businesses that have taken a significant financial hit during covid-19.

Concerns over the loss of carparks had been taken into consideration and will also be closely looked at during the five-month trial period.

The outdoor recreation trial will begin in January 2022.

