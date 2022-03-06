Death Toll From Queensland's Floods Rises To 11

Queensland Police confirm an 11th fatality has emerged from the recent floods.

Commissioner Katarina Carroll says the tragic discovery happened overnight.

"The body of a 42-year-old woman was found in floodwaters at Mudgeeraba yesterday morning."

"It's believed her vehicle was swept away a week ago, and only discovered sadly yesterday after the floodwaters started receding."

An extensive search operation was launched earlier in the week, after the woman was reported missing on Tuesday, March 1 near the Gold Coast.

Forensic examiners will prepare a report for the coroner.

This brings the death toll from the floods in both NSW and Queensland to 16.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.