Death Toll Rises To 1,000 Following 6.1 Magnitude Earthquake In Eastern Afghanistan

Eastern Afghanistan has been rocked by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that has so far killed 1,000 people and injured 1,500 others.

The region’s biggest earthquake in decades hit in the mountainous region of Afghanistan on Wednesday and was measured at 10km in depth.

Despite some assistance arriving in the area via helicopter, the Taliban have reached out for further aid with much of the damage in rural areas which are difficult to access by road.

The response to the massive earthquake has been complicated after the Taliban overthrew the government last year with the US pulling their troops after 20 years at war.

A number of international aid organisation have also pulled their people from the country.

Taliban official Sharafuddin Muslim made a public plea for assistance from other countries.

"When such a big incident happens in any country, there is a need for help from other countries," he said.

"It is very difficult for us to be able to respond to this huge incident." - Taliban Official Sharafuddin Muslim

According to Pakistan’s Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Paktika province.

Tremors from the quake were felt in neighbouring regions including Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad and Khost which is located only 50km from the epicentre of the quake.

The earthquake has caused extensive damage to the eastern region of Afghanistan with the death toll expected to rise as residents continue to clear away rubble.

Prime Minister Mohammad Hassan Akhund has assembled an emergency meeting in Kabul to discuss relief efforts.

According to deputy spokesman for the Taliban government Bilal Karimi, emergency response teams are currently administering first aid and assistance in a number of heavily impacted areas including Barmal, Paktika and Giyan.

Yesterday’s earthquake is the largest to hit the region since 2002.

