Debris Found From Missing Plane As Fears Grow For Pilot And Passenger

Fears are growing for the pilot and passenger of a light vintage aircraft that has gone missing after a scenic flight over South Stradbroke Island.

The Yak-52 aircraft left from the Southport Flying Club at Coombabah around 10am on Wednesday for a 30 minute trip but never returned.

Air Traffic Control contacted the Australian Marine Safety Authority about 1.15pm to begin the search which involved helicopters, boats and jet skis.

Nine News has reported police confirmed a large chunk of a Yak-52 aircraft was located on the northern end of the island overnight, after a suspected part of the propeller was found yesterday afternoon.

The recovery effort of the aircraft continues this morning, as well as the search for the two people on board.