DECIDED | The Most Popular Treats That Townsville Locals Like At Work

Thousands of work places are hosting a Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council this May/June and ours is this Friday (time to impress the boss!) 

To help us decide what to bring along we asked on our Triple M Townsville Facebook...

"What's the best items to take for a morning tea at work?"

The results are in, and so is our kitchen to-do list! 

It seems you've got very delicious ideas on what you want to treat yourself with at work. 

Here's the most popular feedback:

  • Anything homemade
  • Biscuits
  • Anything with chocolate
  • Cupcakes
  • Cake 
  • Cheese platters

Want to add your treat to the list? Tell us on Facebook now!

