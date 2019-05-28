DECIDED | The Most Popular Treats That Townsville Locals Like At Work

Thousands of work places are hosting a Biggest Morning Tea for the Cancer Council this May/June and ours is this Friday (time to impress the boss!)

To help us decide what to bring along we asked on our Triple M Townsville Facebook...

"What's the best items to take for a morning tea at work?"

The results are in, and so is our kitchen to-do list!

It seems you've got very delicious ideas on what you want to treat yourself with at work.

Here's the most popular feedback:

Anything homemade

Biscuits

Anything with chocolate

Cupcakes

Cake

Cheese platters

