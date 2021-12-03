Decision Pending For Hobart To Replace Perth Ashes Test

Perth is on the cusp of losing the fifth and final test of the upcoming Ashes series between Australia and England.

Due to Western Australia's stance on hard borders and slow rate of vaccination, Premier Mark McGowan has loosely dangled a date in January for when he expects borders to reopen.

Cricket Australia will look to take matters into their own hands, weighing up the option of giving Tasmania the test match or scheduling a second test in Melbourne.

Sydney will also pitch their desire to host a second test match, as leaders meet on Friday.

Tasmania's Premier Peter Gutwein believes Hobart is perfectly placed to land the match.

"Obviously the decision Cricket Australia need to make is whether or not the Perth Test goes ahead," Gutwein said on SEN Hobart on Friday.

"The board is meeting today.

"I would encourage them very strongly to make a decision, ensure that we have got some clear air, that we can sit down and start negotiating and finalise a Test here in Hobart."

"Obviously I hope Cricket Australia make a decision today that Perth won’t be going ahead.

"That then enables us to get around the table to talk about what support might be needed and what logistically we might need to do.”