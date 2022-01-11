Decision Pending On Djokovic's Visa As ABF Investigate Falsified Document

In the latest twist in the Novak Djokovic court appeal to have his Visa reinstated, allegations over a false document have emerged a day after the hearing.

Prior to travelling to Australia, the Serbian star allegedly lied to authorities about where he had visited.

Anyone who travels to Australia from overseas are required to fill out a health survey to complete their entry application.

The form asks if that person has travelled in the 14 days prior to arrival into Australia.

In a document from the Federal Circuit Court Case, Djokovic declared on his survey that he hadn't travelled in that period, despite allegations he flew into Spain.

Social media posts from December and early January prove Djokovic left Spain on January 4, before arriving in Australia on January 5.

The Tennis star's availability to play in the Melbourne Park event later this month remains in the balance, with the visa situation seemingly at a crossroad.

Chaos surrounding Djokovic's travel declaration form has led to Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirming he may use his powers to ban the Serbian athlete and cancel his visa once again.

"As noted yesterday in the Federal Circuit and Family Court, Minister Hawke is considering whether to cancel Mr Djokovic’s visa under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act," a spokesperson for Mr Hawke said.

"In line with due process, Minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter.

Djokovic returned to training on Monday night, with footage of him practicing on court at Rod Laver arena.

