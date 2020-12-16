Deck The Halls, Foo Fighters Have Taken On A Chuck Berry Christmas Classic

The Foo Fighters are the gift that keep on giving this year.

From daily cover songs from their front man Dave Grohl with The Hanukkah Sessions, to releasing a new single and film clip, announcing a new album and don't forget the taco collaboration. Now the American rock band have just brought the Christmas cheer with their live stream Christmas gig.

The Amazon original gig saw the band play their Fooies classic and tying it up as a sweet package with their take on the Chuck Berry rock'n'roll Christmas classic Run, Run Rudolph.

The song is now available as a single in addition to the concert that's available to watch now.

Watch and get your copy here

