Decline In New South Wales Covid Cases Continues

Ahead of next weeks end to New South Wales' lockdown, there has been another dip in Covid cases: 594 new infections were recorded up until 8 pm last night.

Sadly, there have been another ten deaths, including someone in their 40s.

Whilst case numbers stabilise in Sydney, cases are surging in the regions. In the Hunter New England area, there are 93 new cases with 54 of those infectious in the community. There are 27 in Newcastle, 51 in the Illawarra Shoalhaven district, 33 in the Blue Mountains, 30 in the Central Coast and a couple in the Port Macquarie region.

In some positive news, 89.1% of the population has received their first dose of the Covid vaccine and we are right on the cusp of reaching the 70% double dose rate, now at 67.7%. It's reassuring results ahead of the state's end to the latest Covid lockdown coming this Monday, October 11.

