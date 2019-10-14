Decorate Your School's Gate For Breast Cancer Awareness

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School is inviting you to decorate your school's gate pink for Breast Cancer to raise awareness and support for the families & friends affected by breast cancer.

A pink bag will be supplied by RGGS containing a few decorations to get you started. All entries must be submitted by this Friday, October 18 via email to [email protected]

Our very own Banksy & Pinky will judge the photos and winners will be announced next week.

What are you waiting for?! Start decorating your gate!

Missed the show? Catch up with Banksy & Pinky here: