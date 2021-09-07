Dedicated Covid ward opens at John Hunter Children's Hospital

The John Hunter Children’s Hospital has opened a dedicated Covid ward.

The new ward is a direct response to the recent surge in children being diagnosed with the virus.

In preparation for the ward, the Hospital is increasing staff in ICU and has sourced additional ventilators.

The move is expected to take further pressure off Sydney’s health system which is believed to have not yet reached its peak.

This comes after a further seven Covid cases were confirmed in the Hunter New England area in the past 24 hours, with four of the cases in the community while infectious.

The cases have brought about new exposure sites including:

Marketplace Woolworths at Raymond Terrace on Thursday morning

at on Thursday morning Woolworths at Medowie on Tuesday afternoon

at on Tuesday afternoon Morning Market Coffee at Whitebridge on Saturday

at on Saturday Saxby’s Cafe at Salt Ash on Wednesday

at on Wednesday Jesmond KFC on Sunday.

The overwhelming advice is to get vaccinated, for more information on your eligibility or to book a vaccine appointment visit nsw.gov.au

