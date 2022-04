After the Wests Tigers' heartbreaking final-minute loss to the Gold Coast Titans on Thursday, they slumped to their fourth loss of season 2022, and their seventh straight loss.

The boys on The Saturday Scrum unpack how to fix the Tigers, and some potential solutions for the issues that have seen the club fail to win a game since August 2021.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!