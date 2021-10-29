Defence Force Called In To Help Find Missing Man In Central Queensland

State Police have called in the Australian Defence Force in a desperate dash to locate a man missing from Central Queensland.

A Defence spokesman said the force have provided help in the form of 40 army personnel and four protected mobility vehicles and drivers.

“The search is being conducted in remote bushland in the vicinity of Beylando, west of Mackay,” the Defence spokesman said.

Jamie Williamson, 41, was last seen on October 21 just after 6pm, near a work accommodation site on Morey-Bulliwallah Rd, between Clermont and Belyando.

A police spokesman confirmed that Mr Williamson "has not been seen or made contact with anyone in a week”

“In additional to ADF personnel, police are also continuing to use drones across a vast area.”

With family and colleagues concerned for his welfare, QPS are calling on motorists to check dash cameras if they travelled along or near the Gregory Developmental Rd or the Bowen Developmental Rd between Clermont and Charters Towers between October 22 and 27 for footage of anyone walking north along the roadway.

Mr Williamson is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall with dark blonde hair, brown eyes, and a muscular build.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, they are urged to contact Queensland Police immediately.

