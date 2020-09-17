Deftones Tease Brand New Song 'Genesis' Out Tomorrow

See the clip here

Article heading image for Deftones Tease Brand New Song 'Genesis' Out Tomorrow

Getty Images

Deftones are teasing more new music from their soon to be released 9th album ‘Ohms’.

It’s been a month since they dropped the title track, and the next taster is “Genesis”, which they gave us a taste of today on their socials. Check it out here:

Post

 

The tracklisting is:

  1. “Genesis” 5:17
  2. “Ceremony” 3:27
  3. “Urantia” 4:30
  4. “Error” 4:50
  5. “The Spell of Mathematics” 5:27
  6. “Pompeji” 5:25
  7. “This Link is Dead” 4:37
  8. “Radiant City” 3:35
  9. “Headless” 4:59
  10. “Ohms” 4:10

Can't wait for tomorrow!

Matt Bellotti

5 hours ago

Matt Bellotti

