Deftones Tease Brand New Song 'Genesis' Out Tomorrow
See the clip here
Deftones are teasing more new music from their soon to be released 9th album ‘Ohms’.
It’s been a month since they dropped the title track, and the next taster is “Genesis”, which they gave us a taste of today on their socials. Check it out here:
The tracklisting is:
- “Genesis” 5:17
- “Ceremony” 3:27
- “Urantia” 4:30
- “Error” 4:50
- “The Spell of Mathematics” 5:27
- “Pompeji” 5:25
- “This Link is Dead” 4:37
- “Radiant City” 3:35
- “Headless” 4:59
- “Ohms” 4:10
Can't wait for tomorrow!
