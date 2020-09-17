Deftones Tease Brand New Song 'Genesis' Out Tomorrow

Deftones are teasing more new music from their soon to be released 9th album ‘Ohms’.

It’s been a month since they dropped the title track, and the next taster is “Genesis”, which they gave us a taste of today on their socials. Check it out here:

The tracklisting is:

“Genesis” 5:17 “Ceremony” 3:27 “Urantia” 4:30 “Error” 4:50 “The Spell of Mathematics” 5:27 “Pompeji” 5:25 “This Link is Dead” 4:37 “Radiant City” 3:35 “Headless” 4:59 “Ohms” 4:10

Can't wait for tomorrow!

