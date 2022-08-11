Del's Emotional Plea To NRL World

Triple M's and former rugby league star Wendell Sailor has urged the NRL community to speak out more surrounding mental health.

Sailor's comments come following the sudden death of Paul Green, a former player and premiership-winning coach at the Cowboys.

Green died on Thursday aged 49, leaving behind his wife Amanda and their two children.

"We're used to masking what's going on around us," Sailor told Triple M.

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.