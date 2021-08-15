Delays Expected As Chaos Ensues At Queensland-NSW Border

Significant traffic delays are expected on Monday with every vehicle entering Queensland from New South Wales going under the microscope.

The states toughest border restrictions since the pandemic began, the hard border saw hundreds of people turned away before the sunrise, with border zone communities to only enter for essential work or goods and services that can't be obtained in NSW.

The border crackdown comes in the aftermath of New South Wales recording 415 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, while Queensland recorded zero local transmissions.

Premier Anastascia Palaszscuk said she is keen to keep it that way.

"This is probable the tightest border patrols we've put in place; they are going to be very strict. We are checking people and of course it is very minimal reason for that movement and that is only is you are an essential worker. And we are going to be checking freight as well"

It follows the entire state of New South Wales was thrust into a weeklong lockdown in a desperate bid to try and stop the Covid Delta strain moving into region communities.

The list of essential workers allowed into Queensland has dropped with teachers and childcare workers no longer exempt. To obtain a border pass, or see the full list of authorised people permitted to travel across the border click here.

