Delightful Discovery That Koalas On The Coast Are Not Extinct

Central Coast Council has detected Koalas in the Mangrove Creek Dam catchment and Watagan Mountains, following a survey for Koalas across the region.

This first survey came as a response to the increased number of Koala sightings being reported.

Koalas In Central Coast:

Council Director Environment and Planning Scott Cox said,

“The first ever survey for Koalas across the Central Coast was completed using a combination of phone surveys, postal surveys and an ecological study using song meters”.

Cox said staff also looked at Ourimbah State Forest, Brisbane Water National Park and Council’s Coastal Open Space System (COSS) lands as other potential Koala habitats.

The song meters were put into 58 potential Koala habitat locations to record the bellows of male Koalas during the breeding season.

Council Administrator, Rik Hart said the results of the survey will be shared with other agencies such as the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment to ensure future conservation of the area.

“Councils take a leading, hands-on role in the conservation, protection and remediation of their local environments to preserve beaches, waterways, wildlife corridors and inland areas, not only for the community, but also for the variety of species that inhabit them”, said Hart.

Koalas are still populating areas of the Coast that were impacted by the 2019 and 2020 bushfires.

This study will help in making sure the region is not negatively impacted by future actions.

