Deliveroo To Cease Operations In Australia

Delivery food veterans Deliveroo have announced they will be going into voluntary administration.

The company announced their decision to cease operation in Australia on Wednesday afternoon citing a “highly competitive” market with “four global players”.

Representatives of Deliveroo said the company is struggling to hit a profitable and sustainable scale without making a significant financial investment.

Deliveroo’s Australian subsidiary ‘Deliveroo Australia Pty Limited’ will cease operations across Australia effective immediately.

As part of their voluntary administration, the company will be paying out severance and compensation to affected employees and restaurant partners.

Chief Operating Officer Eric French said the company are saddened to be pulling out of Australia.

“This was a difficult decision and not one we have taken lightly. We want to thank all our employees, consumers, riders and restaurant and grocery partners who have been involved with the Australian operations over the past seven years,” he said.

“Our focus is now on making sure our employees, riders and partners are supported throughout this process.”

