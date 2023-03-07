Delivery Driver Car Jacked In Moorooka Overnight

Police have stablished a manhunt after a delivery driver was carjacked in Moorooka overnight.

The delivery driver is believed to have been delivering food to a Goodwin Terrace address when he was ambushed by three men at around 10PM on Monday evening.

The men allegedly asked the driver for money and when he refused, he was allegedly attacked.

Queensland Police the men are then alleged to have taken his car and driven away from the scene.

“Police will allege when the driver refused, he was assaulted before the men entered his car and drove from the scene towards Weir Street,” police said.

Police were called to the scene before transporting the delivery driver to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are urging anyone with CCTV footage of a red Toyota sedan or may have seen the vehicle around the time of the alleged car-jacking to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

