Dell Blasts Gamble's Walters Comments

Triple M’s and former NRL star Wendell Sailor says Tyson Gamble needs to “learn some respect” after the Broncos playmaker appeared to criticise coach Kevin Walters during a recent podcast.

Gamble, who next season will play for the Knights, raised eyebrows this week when he suggested the playing group looks to halfback Adam Reynolds for guidance, rather than coach Walters.

“Kev’s the coach but Reyno is the go-to man for everybody. If you’ve got a question about the team or footy, you go to him,” Gamble said on the Marshie’s Corner podcast.

“It’s not a knock on Kev, but Reyno has been around for so long.

“Kevvie really understands footy and he’s a good bloke in getting the team up and about but the modern day is so different to the way Kevvie played footy.

“There are some similarities with how you have to be with attitude and stuff, but Reyno is the mastermind around our attack at the moment.”

Responding to those comments, Sailor, a former teammate of Walters, didn’t hold back.

“You’ve got to respect your coach… you’ve been in first grade for about two minutes,” Sailor said on Triple M.

