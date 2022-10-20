Dell | 'Broken' Transfer System Needs Fixing

Triple M's and former NRL star Wendell Sailor has backed Wayne Bennett's plea for the NRL to revamp its transfer system.

Bennett, who will coach the NRL's 17th franchise the Dolphins in 2023, has been under the microscope with the club falling short of several signing attempts.

After missing out on the likes of star players Cameron Munster and Kalyn Ponga, who both re-signed with their respective clubs, Bennett on Wednesday sparked headlines for his criticism of the current system.

The long-time NRL coach told the Daily Telegraph the signing system is a "joke" while suggesting a transfer window could be the answer to stop players from signing deals and switching clubs at any time during the season.

"I agree with Wayne... this is a system that's been broken for so long," Sailor said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!