Dell Explodes About Dragons' Mishandling Of Young Guns

Triple M's own Brent Read joined The Rush Hour team and had Wendell Sailor fired up.

After going into detail about the St George Illawarra Dragons future plans on Ready's Mail, Dell was angered by the revelation that young gun Jayden Sullivan's future could lay at rivals Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.

The former Saint also was angered by the hampered development of emerging fullback Tyrell Sloan.

"I'm telling you now, these kids have big futures but the Dragons don't believe in their youngsters enough

"And I tell you now, they need to go in a new direction with their coach."

