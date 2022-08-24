Dell Knows Wayne Bennett Will Throw Anything For Munster

"He's Red Hot, He Wants Munster."

Article heading image for Dell Knows Wayne Bennett Will Throw Anything For Munster

GETTY

Former rugby league premiership winning player now player-agent Braith Anasta put another twist in the saga that is Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster's future. 

New franchise, The Dolphins, coached by legendary mastermind Wayne Bennett have struggled to sign a marquee player ahead of the club's inaugural season but now the Storm have offered their star five-eighth a highly-tempting contract to thwart away a possible departure.

Wendell Sailor, a former title-winning player under the superstar coach shared his thoughts on The Rush Hour.

"I know Wayne Bennett, I speak to him once a week. He's red hot, he wants Munster."

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

25 minutes ago

Cameron Munster
Wendell Sailor
Rush Hour With Gus Jude And Wendell
Listen Live!
Cameron Munster
Wendell Sailor
Rush Hour With Gus Jude And Wendell
Cameron Munster
Wendell Sailor
Rush Hour With Gus Jude And Wendell
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs