Dell Knows Wayne Bennett Will Throw Anything For Munster

Former rugby league premiership winning player now player-agent Braith Anasta put another twist in the saga that is Melbourne Storm star Cameron Munster's future.



New franchise, The Dolphins, coached by legendary mastermind Wayne Bennett have struggled to sign a marquee player ahead of the club's inaugural season but now the Storm have offered their star five-eighth a highly-tempting contract to thwart away a possible departure.



Wendell Sailor, a former title-winning player under the superstar coach shared his thoughts on The Rush Hour.



"I know Wayne Bennett, I speak to him once a week. He's red hot, he wants Munster."



LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!