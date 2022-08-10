Wendell Sailor Nearly Quit On Wayne & Broncos For Western Reds

His Career Almost Took A Big Turn

Article heading image for Wendell Sailor Nearly Quit On Wayne & Broncos For Western Reds

GETTY

Wendell Sailor explains on The Rush Hour how his NRL legacy almost changed early on in his Brisbane Broncos career.

Repeated late offences drew the spark of legendary coach Wayne Bennett which also irked Big Dell.

"He just points to run around the field. As I run back, I get there and he goes, 'Mate you're in reserve grade tomorrow.'

"I get home and I ring my manager I want out at the Broncos. 

"I want to go to the Western Reds."

LISTEN BELOW:
 
Never miss anything on The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell

19 hours ago

The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
Wendell Sailor
Wayne Bennett
Brisbane Broncos
Listen Live!
The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
Wendell Sailor
Wayne Bennett
Brisbane Broncos
The Rush Hour with Gus Jude and Wendell
Wendell Sailor
Wayne Bennett
Brisbane Broncos
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs