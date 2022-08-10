Wendell Sailor explains on The Rush Hour how his NRL legacy almost changed early on in his Brisbane Broncos career.

Repeated late offences drew the spark of legendary coach Wayne Bennett which also irked Big Dell.

"He just points to run around the field. As I run back, I get there and he goes, 'Mate you're in reserve grade tomorrow.'

"I get home and I ring my manager I want out at the Broncos.

"I want to go to the Western Reds."

