Dell's Brutal Advice On Eels' Moses-Brown Bid

Triple M's and dual-code legend Wendell Sailor says he can't see a scenario where the Eels keep both Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, with the star playmakers free to sign with rival NRL clubs.

Parramatta's battle to retain the two stars appears to be growing harder each week as new reports continue to link each star to rival teams.

Veteran NRL journalist Brent Read told Triple M last month that Moses had spoken with Tigers coach Tim Sheens in England during the World Cup, while recent reports have linked Brown to the Bulldogs.

The two playmakers are eligible to sign new contracts that commence in 2024, with the pair entering their final year on their current deals with the Eels.

"I know they work well together, but you can't afford to pay both of your halves $1 million each. I don't think it's viable," Sailor said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

"One of them will have to go. I think Moses is the one who's likely to move to another club."

