Dell’s Hot Take: Has V’Landys Dudded NRL Players?

Maroons legend Wendell Sailor has weighed in on the NRL’s high-tackle crackdown on the eve of the 2021 State of Origin series.

“The crackdown had been in the pipeline for a couple of weeks before it all kicked off at Magic Round,” Sailor said.

“No one wants to see players getting hurt, but there’s a lot of grey areas at the moment.

“I’ll tell you now for Origin, they’re going to go back to the old interpretation."

