Dell's Shock Contender To Make The Top 4

Wendell Sailor has made a shock prediction for the top four ahead of the NRL season opener, picking one team that couldn't make finals in 2019.

After a preseason of player movement, Wendell looks at what 2019 and the NRL Nines can tell us about the upcoming season, revealing an absolute shock prediction to finish fourth and why some favourites won't be there at the end of the season.

LISTEN HERE:

This was part of a broader conversation about Dell's top four picks, and why he thinks one team in particular may struggle away from home.

LISTEN HERE: