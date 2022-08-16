Dell Says Dogs Need To Stick With Ciraldo

Wendell Sailor has explained his fears over Cameron Ciraldo's appointment at the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs on The Rush Hour.

Though accepting that the current Penrith Panthers assistant is more than suitable for the role, he shared his worries over the way current clubs treat long-term appointments in the game, alluding to Anthony Seibold, "not being given a chance to do his job," at the Brisbane Broncos.

"[They've] given him a five-year deal. Make sure you back him.

"Give him an opportunity to do what he's gotta do."

With the Bulldogs in the middle of a complete squad overhaul, the addition of NRL's hottest property from next season onwards has gotten the Kennel barking.



Yet Dell understands that time will be a factor and hopes the Dogs do as well.

