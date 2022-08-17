Dell Warns Sharks About Biting Off More Than They Can Chew
Should Fitzy Get A Long-Term Deal Now?
TRIPLE M
Wendell Sailor wants the Cronulla Sharks to focus on the rest of their season before offering coach Craig Fitzgibbon a huge long-term deal.
In his maiden campaign as a head-coach, the former Roosters assistant has gotten the Shire outfit primed for a deep Finals run, though Dell believes the big reward for Fitzgibbon at the current moment could prove a big distraction.
"It puts a lot of pressure on Craig Fitzgibbon.
"We see such a turnover in coaches - it's a lot of pressure to put on a club."