Dell Warns Sharks About Biting Off More Than They Can Chew

Should Fitzy Get A Long-Term Deal Now?

Dell Warns Sharks About Biting Off More Than They Can Chew

Wendell Sailor wants the Cronulla Sharks to focus on the rest of their season before offering coach Craig Fitzgibbon a huge long-term deal.

In his maiden campaign as a head-coach, the former Roosters assistant has gotten the Shire outfit primed for a deep Finals run, though Dell believes the big reward for Fitzgibbon at the current moment could prove a big distraction.

"It puts a lot of pressure on Craig Fitzgibbon. 

"We see such a turnover in coaches - it's a lot of pressure to put on a club."

17 August 2022

