Dell Warns Sharks About Biting Off More Than They Can Chew

Wendell Sailor wants the Cronulla Sharks to focus on the rest of their season before offering coach Craig Fitzgibbon a huge long-term deal.

In his maiden campaign as a head-coach, the former Roosters assistant has gotten the Shire outfit primed for a deep Finals run, though Dell believes the big reward for Fitzgibbon at the current moment could prove a big distraction.

"It puts a lot of pressure on Craig Fitzgibbon.

"We see such a turnover in coaches - it's a lot of pressure to put on a club."

