Demons Defend Coach Simon Goodwin Over 'Bullying' Probe

Premiership-winning coach Simon Goodwin is facing allegations of 'bullying' and 'behavioural issues' within the workplace, following several reports.

A report on Tuesday from the Herald Sun's Mick Warner states that Melbourne considered sacking Goodwin prior to the start of the 2021 AFL season.

Over that summer break, concerns were raised over Goodwin attendance on a going away trip in Las Vegas, following accusations the 45-year-old suffered with gambling and drinking issues.

The club has since rejected claims of any bullying or behavioural concerns, defending the former Crows midfielder.

The Herald Sun revealed that director of coaching, Alan Richardson was required to chaperone Goodwin on the trip.

Club President Kate Roffey released a statement on Tuesday, consolidating Goodwin's role at the club.

“On behalf of the current board, I would like to make it incredibly clear that Simon Goodwin, as the current reigning premiership coach and AFL coach of the year, is an exceptional leader of our Football Club,” the statement read.

“Simon along with other club leaders Gary Pert and Alan Richardson have driven a high-performance culture that has led to a premiership and made my board and all Melbourne supporters proud of this club.

“I want to make this very clear, I look forward to Simon continuing to evolve as a coach and leader at the Melbourne Football Club for many more years to come."

The Demons achieved a stunning feat by winning the 2021 AFL Grand Final over the Bulldogs by 74 points, their first premiership since 1964.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.